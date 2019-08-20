|
Delbert "DEL" Ackerman
Naples - "DEL" (Delbert Henry Ackerman) stepped humbly into the light August 15, 2019, after a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple health issues. It is no surprise that those closest to him believe he is already looking to discover what his role in serving the Lord will be; a take-charge man, Del no doubt has already stepped to the front of the volunteer line. He was 83.
A well-known promoter and unstoppable entrepreneur, the founder and owner of the famous Del's 24-Hour Food Store was exceptional in his unfailing generosity, his deep abiding faith, his profound patriotism and his always-caring personality.
Born July 30, 1936, the son of Toledo residents Madeline (Brueggeman) and Christ Ackerman, Del attended Bluffton College of Ohio before relocating to Naples in 1961. A prime example of the American work ethic, Del began working as an over-the-road salesman for the Florida Citrus Commission in the early '70s and earned a reputation as a trailblazer when he was named Salesman of the Year in his first year on the job. He'd signed a record-breaking number of wholesale contracts.
Following a debilitating traffic accident when a school bus demolished his car, Del was forced to endure more than a dozen surgeries during the next decade. His injuries prohibited him from serving in the military, a fact that drove him to become such a dedicated patriot and supporter of veterans' groups, even donating proceeds from product sales during Rush Limbaugh's "Two if by Tea" promotion. Del's stores donated 100 percent of Limbaugh tea proceeds- more than $100,000 - to benefit veterans.
Generosity and genuine concern were Del's hallmarks. He always stood ready to help other friends, acquaintances, and business owners - whether it be with his expert advice, financial assistance, or moral support. He gave away a motorcycle in a raffle to support Bikes for Tykes and donated money to his church for a new air conditioning system. He even insisted no gifts were to be given when he married Theresa, but instead, encouraged well-wishers to donate to the church. That day, more than $10,000 was contributed to Mayflower Congregational in the Ackerman name.
Del was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Nancy Rose (Nigh) in 2012 and his daughter Tanya Leigh, at age 47, in 2007. He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Parent) Ackerman; granddaughter, Elizabeth Leigh Easterly; his beloved great-grandchildren, Gabriel Christian, Forrest Nathaniel, Willow Rose and Shelby Easterly; a sister, Darlene Eggert of Toledo and step-children, Nicklaus and Madison Parent.
The family will receive visitors at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, in Naples on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at Mayflower Congregational UCC, 2900 County Barn Road, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m., in the Forest Glen Golf and Country Club clubhouse, 3855 Forest Glen Blvd., off Collier Blvd.
Del will be laid to rest next to first wife Nancy, during a private graveside ceremony at Palm Royale Cemetery and Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or Avow Hospice, in Naples. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019