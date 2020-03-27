|
Delbert Mick
Naples, FL - Delbert Mick, 93, a good and faithful servant of the Lord was called home on March 19, 2020. Born to Roy S. and Minnie B. Mick in Clarksburg, W VA he served in the US Navy stationed at the Crane Naval Base in Indiana and then aboard the USS Tolovana. While in Indiana he met and married Mary E. Carter. Together they raised three children, Janet Gruber (Wayne), Barbara Patrick, and Philip Mick and were blessed to enjoy five grandchildren, Brent Thomas, Shawn Patrick (Meghan), Amy (Patrick) Shrake (Rob), Aaron Mick, and Elizabeth Mick, and one great grandson, Aiden Shrake. Delbert was employed for many years by Indiana Gas & Water before being called to serve the Lord as a Church of Christ minister. He preached as fulltime minister in Bloomington, IN, Culpepper, VA, Sullivan & Terre Haute, IN and was a visiting minister in WVA, KY, TN, IL, and FL. Predeceased by his parents, an older brother, Wilbur, a sister, Reatha (Richards), his twin brother, Delmer, and wife, Mary Mick, he later married Nelva Keene (deceased 2010). In 1996 he retired to Naples, FL working on his golf game and occasionally preaching at surrounding churches. He loved sharing the Lord and HIS Word and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Graveside services at Vahalla Memorial Gardens will be announced at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Bear Country Living for providing peace of mind and a care level deserving a servant of the Lord. Memorial contributions may be sent to Bear Country Living, 360 37th Ave., NE, Naples, FL 34120.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020