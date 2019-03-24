|
Dellina Lousie Jenkins
Naples, FL
Dellina Lousie Jenkins, 92, of Naples died March 21, 2019. She was born in Clawson, Michigan in 1926. She had been a resident of Naples since 1984 and was a member of East Naples Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Dellina was an avid writer of spiritual poetry and had published multiple books enjoyed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and sister. Survivors include her sons Eugene W. Jenkins of Cape Coral and Thomas A. Jenkins of Naples, Fl, one younger sister, 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be conducted at East Naples Methodist Church at a later date. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to share a condolence.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019