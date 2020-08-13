1/1
Delores Jean Kish
Delores Jean Kish

Naples - It is with deep sadness that we announce that Delores Jean Kish, 88, has entered into eternal life on July 15, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI and graduated from Western High School. She was the secretary for five different pastors at Ward Church in Livonia, MI. Delores became a member of First Baptist Church of Naples and was most recently a member of Naples Gathering Church. She loved displaying her white orchids all around the house and hiking through the Smoky Mountains. Delores will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, style and her self taught "eye for design" with results that were always so beautiful.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 69 years, Lou Kish; daughter, Cindy Leuliette of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; son, Scott (Kimberly) Kish of Naples, FL; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, whom she treasured spending time with.

Memorials in her memory may be made to the Naples Gathering Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2032, Naples, FL 34106

For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Delores' Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com.






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
