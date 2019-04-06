|
|
Denise (Hendrickx) Murray
Naples, FL
Denise (Hendrickx) Murray, 75, of Naples, FL passed away on March 29, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Johnson (Steve) and Barbara Hendrickx (Bonnie); son, Wayne Hendrickx; neice, Joann Hendrickx; and her grandchildren, Seison Johnson, Zoe, Austin, Ethan, and Addie Hendrickx.
She was a proud member of her mall walkers group and enjoyed walking with all her friends. She was loved as a mother and grandmother. She will be missed greatly.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019