|
|
Denise Muzzonigro
Denise Muzzonigro passed away peacefully April 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children, siblings, and her mother. Denise was born June 20, 1954 in NY, NY and moved to Hollywood, FL with her family in the 60's where she grew up. She went to Hollywood Hills High School and married her high school sweetheart, Gary Muzzonigro Sr in 1975. She moved to Naples, Fl in 1981, where she spent the best years of her life raising her children. She enjoyed nature, fishing, boating, beaches, sunsets, and loved to paint and spend time with her family. Denise had a fun spirit and made people belly laugh. She had a caring heart and passion for helping others in need.
She was a loving, devoted mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was always there for her family and loved her grandchildren deeply. She is survived by her children, Gina "MuzzI" Racioppi, Dr. Toni Muzzonigro and Gary Muzzonigro Jr. Her siblings Gina Reed, Barbara Finizio, and Sandy Briglio, and her mother Phyllis Briglio.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April, 25, 2020 with only immediate family due to social distancing stipulations.
We request you put on your Red Flare via FaceBook Live at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Garden at 9:45 am and join us.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020