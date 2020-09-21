1/1
Denise R. Schmitt
Naples - Denise R. Schmitt, 83, of Naples, Florida, died September 19 at Avow Hospice of Naples after a series of illnesses associated with liver failure. She is survived by R. Barrie Schmitt, her husband of 64 years; three sons, Christopher (Laura) of Oakton, VA; Scott (Irene) of Cumberland, RI; Eric of Plainfield, IL; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was born in Jackson Heights, NY, a daughter of the late Gabrielle and Henry Rizzini. Before her marriage she lived in North Smithfield, RI. A 1954 graduate of St. Claire High School in Woonsocket, RI, she married her husband two years later and worked as a medical laboratory technician at South County Hospital, Wakefield, RI for several years before leaving to raise her family on a full-time basis. Upon the retirement of her husband from the Providence Journal Company of Providence, RI, in July, 1999, she and her husband moved to Naples on a part-time basis. They became permanent residents of Naples in 2004.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Naples, Florida District Council, Society of St.Vincent dePaul. Funeral and burial arrangements are private. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.






Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
