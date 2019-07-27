|
Dennis Lafe Poling
Naples - On Thursday, July 18, 2019 Dennis Lafe Poling, loving husband, father, brother and local business owner passed away at the age of 59 of stomach cancer. He is survived by his wife, Christie Poling, sons - Kenneth Lynch & Joshua Poling, daughters - Jennifer Poling, Rachael Poling & Sarah Dimsdale and 7 grandchildren.
Born 02-22-1960 in Saginaw, MI Dennis grew to have a love for the outdoors and a good laugh. He was an avid fisherman and marksman. He joked and laughed his way though life and his presence will be missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Quality Inn & Suites at 4100 Golden Gate Parkway in Naples 4 to 8 pm. During 6 to 8 pm, beer will be served to "enjoy one on him", per his request.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 27 to July 28, 2019