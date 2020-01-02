|
Dennis Lee Fredrickson
Naples - Dennis Lee Fredrickson passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1929 in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Dennis served in the Air Force and retained his love for aircraft and flying. He had a successful career as an entrepreneur, starting several avionics companies. He met his wife Marylin in 1950 and they were married March 17, 1951. After living in various states during their marriage, Dennis and Mary settled in Florida, living on Captiva Island, Ft. Myers and eventually Naples. Dennis and Mary loved to travel. They visited over a hundred countries, including many exotic locations. Together they accumulated over two years of sea time on various cruise lines. Dennis was a member of the Circumnavigators Club in Naples. He was also an avid bridge player and golfer. Dennis and Mary shared 68 amazing years together, until Mary's passing in July of 2019. Dennis is survived by his three beloved children Brenda (Lankester), Dennis Jr., Nancy (Markham), and six grandchildren. Dennis will be remembered for his zest for life, storytelling and kindness. He was a great father, role model, mentor and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020