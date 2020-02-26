|
Dennis Michael John Turner
Naples - Dennis M. J. Turner passed away on February 14, 2020 in Naples, FL following a five month battle with cancer.
Born in Calgary, Canada on October 4, 1942, Dennis and his mother moved to England during the war, narrowly escaping a convoy bombing in transit, and spent the following years in Germany and the UK. He pursued Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry at Bristol University and went on to study law at the Inns of Court. Out of law school he joined the United Nations Development Program and subsequently spent time in Afghanistan, East Africa, the Congo and the US before completing his PhD at Columbia University School of Business.
Dennis was a visionary who not only conceived of innovative, next generation businesses but knew how to build them effectively. He founded his first company in 1968 specializing in management consulting and the conception of new ventures. An early champion of women in the workplace, his firm helped to launch Ms. Magazine. In 1971 he joined IMS to build its American business and ultimately grew it to become the biggest provider of information services to the pharmaceutical industry, resulting in a successful sale to the Dun & Bradstreet Corporation. In 1981 he built SMSI, which by 1986 was the largest multinational supplier of hospital patient management systems in Europe. These successes led to the development of Walsh International, an early entry in "big data," creating the next generation of pharmaceutical information by reporting prescription level data. This data provided important insights into medication prescribing patterns and became a valued resource for pharmaceutical companies, health systems and investors which is still in use today. Over the following years he was responsible for taking Walsh, PMSI and other companies public.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dee; daughters Lisa and Sacha; and granddaughter Brynn. His zest for life, knowledge and new experiences took him around the world and back, including a year long global sailing adventure on an 80-foot Swan. But he ultimately chose to settle in Naples and build a life which he loved deeply, made friends who became family and embraced multiple philanthropic causes.
He could never have been said to have retired as he was an enthusiastic member of every board to which he was invited. He had a love for academics and his wife always joked that if he hadn't had to earn money to raise the family, he would still be in school! He was brilliant, warm, witty, strategic, insightful, thoughtful, articulate, charming, engaging and a true gentleman. He will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
A memorial service will take place at 10:30AM on March 14, 2020 at Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church, 553 Galleon Dr., Naples. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities: Artis Naples Future Forward Campaign, Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, Naples Neighborhood Health Clinic or Médecins Sans Frontières.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020