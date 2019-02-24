|
|
Dennis "the Menace" Roussey
Naples, FL
Dennis "the Menace" Roussey drifted away peacefully,
surrounded by loved ones, Saturday, 2/16/2019. Serenaded by his singing buddies from the Chorus of the Everglades (and a few Paradise Coastmen), Dennis left the pain and suffering behind and moved on to greener pastures. We expect he will enjoy his new home in Heaven's Pearly Gated
Community. Den leaves behind a small army of admirers. He will be greatly missed by his children and their partners: Mark & Juanita, Matt & Annette, Andy & Lorez and Rachel, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandkids, his big brother Al, many nieces, nephews, cousins, members of his Barbershop groups (past & present), friends (near & far), neighbors (past & present) and his companion Lilo. Dennis was
infamous for his devilish good looks and charm and for throwing wild parties. He was admired and respected for his wit, dedication and work ethic, beloved for his
generosity and willingness to help others, and cherished for his wonderful sense of humor. This is one hell of a guy who's going straight to heaven. Dad/Den/Dennis "the Menace," we will miss you fiercely. Thank you for enriching our lives in countless ways - for your love, your laughter, your passion and so much more! We love you.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019