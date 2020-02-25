|
Dennis Sheldon Gold, Esq.
On February 23, 2020, Dennis Sheldon Gold, Esq. left this world as a beloved husband, brother, mentor, friend, and attorney. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jutta Gold, along with his brother, Marvin Shabus.
Dennis was born on February 5, 1945, and grew up in Woodridge, NY, working at his father's gas company. After graduating from Fallsburg High School, Dennis attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1967. In 1969 he earned an MBA from the State University of New York. He served our country as a member of the United States Army, earning the rank of Captain before his honorable discharge in 1972.
In 1974, Dennis graduated from the Brooklyn School of Law, and became an Assistant District Attorney in Sullivan County, New York. He later settled in Naples, Florida, where he practiced law until his death. Dennis was licensed to practice law in Florida and New York, and his advocacy extended to appearances before United States Supreme Court, and the federal district courts in Florida and New York.
While his legal adversaries would characterize him as a zealous and passionate advocate, all who knew Dennis quickly learned that behind the tough exterior was a man with a heart of gold. He was exceptionally kind, witty and generous, and was proud to be one of the longest-standing members of the Naples-on-the-Gulf Kiwanis Club. Dennis served the club and his community with loyalty.
A service honoring Dennis' life and legacy will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 28, at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Avenue North, Naples Florida with burial to follow at the Garden of Honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dennis Sheldon Gold to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020