Deryck Richard Kent
Deryck Richard Kent, M.D., beloved husband of Beverly Reid-Kent and 25 year resident of Marco Island, passed away on August 3, 2020. Dr. Kent was active in the Marco Island Tennis Club and enjoyed traveling the world. A retired professor from UCI Medical Center in California, he spent time as a volunteer on medical missions in South America. He is survived by two sons, Nigel and Ashley, a daughter, Penny, a sister in Australia, six grandchildren, one who preceded him in death, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Marco Eagle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2020.
