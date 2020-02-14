Resources
Deztiney Rae Prevatt, age 22, of Lake Park, GA. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Columbia County, FL. Deztiney was born on November 18, 1997 to Dale Prevatt and Dezarae Janeda. She was a vibrant young lady in the prime of her life, taken from us way to soon. Deztiney was a tudent at Wiregrass College in Valdosta, GA. She worked part-time at The Farm House Restaurant and as a CNA at Suwannee Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Live Oak, FL. while working on her LPN Degree. She had a passion for nursing and desire to further her education. Deztiney had a smile that could light up the world, may her light shine forever down on us from above. Survivors include her parents, Dale Pravatt and Dezerae Janeda; two brothers, Douglas Cole and Sven Lofbloom; her second Mama, Martha Lofbloom and Georgia family; her Uncle Danny Prevatt, Ft. Myers, FL. and Uncle Mark Prevatt of Alabama; numerous cousins and extended family and friends also survive. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on February 22, 2020 at 102 3rd Street, Naples, FL. 34113. Harry T. Reid Funeral Home was in charge of immediate arrangements.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
