Diana Elizabeth Forrest
Naples, FL
Diana Elizabeth Forrest (Lee), 46, who was born and raised in Naples, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She is survived by her three loving children Mary Evelyn Forrest (21), Jordan
Robert Forrest (20), and Kaitlyn
Elizabeth Forrest (14), her parents Carole and Michael A. Lee, brother David Christopher Lee, and sister
Deborah Ann Tremblay (Lee). Diana graduated from Naples high school where she was a cheerleader for the Naples Eagles and also Naples Gators. She worked as a hairstylist and massage therapist for many years. She enjoyed the beach and nature, and she was an avid book reader. A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fuller Funeral Home located at 4735 Tamiami Trail East in Naples, FL, service will begin at 2:00 p.m. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019