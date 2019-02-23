Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Elizabeth Forrest


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana Elizabeth Forrest Obituary
Diana Elizabeth Forrest

Naples, FL

Diana Elizabeth Forrest (Lee), 46, who was born and raised in Naples, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She is survived by her three loving children Mary Evelyn Forrest (21), Jordan

Robert Forrest (20), and Kaitlyn

Elizabeth Forrest (14), her parents Carole and Michael A. Lee, brother David Christopher Lee, and sister

Deborah Ann Tremblay (Lee). Diana graduated from Naples high school where she was a cheerleader for the Naples Eagles and also Naples Gators. She worked as a hairstylist and massage therapist for many years. She enjoyed the beach and nature, and she was an avid book reader. A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fuller Funeral Home located at 4735 Tamiami Trail East in Naples, FL, service will begin at 2:00 p.m. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
Download Now