1950 - 2015 Obituary Condolences Flowers
2/1/1950 - 4/4/2015

Dear Diane, the day you passed is not like

any other day, its the day when

the world would lose an angel to Heaven.

An angel of a person who did her very best

to share a warm compassion

that kept others in mind.

With a bright and sunny outlook,

and commitment to be kind.

Then add a touch of silly, a true and honest heart,

and a certain little sparkle that sets angels apart...

On the day you were born

the world became a nicer place and

now Heaven will receive a perfect angel.

Missing you!

Love, Nick
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
