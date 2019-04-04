|
|
In Loving Memory of
Diane Centenaro
2/1/1950 - 4/4/2015
Dear Diane, the day you passed is not like
any other day, its the day when
the world would lose an angel to Heaven.
An angel of a person who did her very best
to share a warm compassion
that kept others in mind.
With a bright and sunny outlook,
and commitment to be kind.
Then add a touch of silly, a true and honest heart,
and a certain little sparkle that sets angels apart...
On the day you were born
the world became a nicer place and
now Heaven will receive a perfect angel.
Missing you!
Love, Nick
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019