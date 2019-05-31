|
Diane Kip Turner
Naples, FL
Severe COPD finally won the battle, but she fought it courageously for many years. Diane died peacefully Tuesday May 28th, at AVOW Hospice, with her sister by her side.
Raised in Montclair NJ, Diane attended Centenary College. She then made her way to Florida in 1979 via a job transfer with International Paper. Diane, often known as "Pork Chop", loved meeting up daily at the Naples Pier, with her Pier Coffee Club buddies at sunrise, and was a regular at the Dock's Sunday Bloody Mary brunch.
Diane is survived by her sister, Patricia Girard, and cousin, William Combs.
Per Diane's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL 34105, or a .
Published in Naples Daily News on May 31, 2019