|
|
Dianne C. Paris
Naples - Dianne C. Paris (Hodges), a long time resident of Naples, FL (since 1972), passed away from Lymphoma in her Naples Park home on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at 7:00am, with family by her side.
Dianne was born in Flint, Michigan on December 15th, 1943 at Saint Joseph Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ann Hodges. She was married to James N. Paris (1962-1979).
Dianne graduated from Beecher High School in 1961. She worked part-time with challenged adults taking them on outtings. She was also caregiver to her Daughter Stephanie and Grandson Taylor. She spent her free time volunteering at her church thrift store, "St. John's Shoppe," and at "The Humane Society Naples", where she fostered and adopted many cats & dogs. She loved gardening & nature, family beach breakfasts, and spending time with her dear friend John Bush.
Upon her departure Dianne was greeted by, James N. Paris (Husband), Anna M. Paris (Daughter), and Madison M. Paris (Granddaughter).
Dianne will be missed by her four children, Kimberly Paris Vaughn, Leslie Paris, Stephanie Paris, and Michael Paris; her Grandchildren, Dustin Logan, Brittany Riley, Taylor Paris, and Mackenzie Vaughn; her Great Grandchildren, Chloe Riley and Lucinda Warne; and her companions, Zeus (cat) & Sake (dog).
A funeral mass will be held at Dianne's church, Saint John the Evangelist, 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at 4pm.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 30, 2019