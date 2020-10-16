Dianne M. Wetzel
Naples - Dianne M. Wetzel, 73, of Naples, Florida, passed away on October 8, 2020 and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Wetzel for 39 years. Dianne is survived by her brother, Bob Mazza and his wife Jennefer, her niece and Goddaughter Jessica Mazza, her nephew Matthew Mazza and his wife Alexandra, her Aunt Carol and Uncle Vincent Acquaviva, cousins, Danielle Smoothey and Vincent Acquaviva, and her companion Dana Case. She is predeceased by her parents Cameron and Margaret Mazza. Dianne was born in Irvington, NJ. She graduated from Frank Morrell High School. Shortly thereafter, Dianne began a long career with Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) in New Jersey. She spent over 30 years with the company before retiring and settling in Naples, FL with her husband, Lou. Dianne was very active at her church, Calvary Temple, in Wayne, New Jersey, frequently participating in plays for the holidays. She was a member of the Lake Valhalla Country Club in Montville, NJ for over ten years. Upon moving to Naples 11 years ago, Dianne became an active member of the Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club, where she was an excellent bocce player and social member. Aunt Dianne, as she was affectionately known to her niece and nephew and countless other friends and family, had a gregarious personality. She loved her friends and family, the beach, bocce, ping pong, the New York Yankees, her Beta fish, Reagan, and her late Lhasa Apso, Samantha. She will be missed by all that loved her, especially her niece and nephew whom she was especially close with and were the lights of her life. Services and burial will be private at the request of the family. Please feel free to make a donation in Dianne's name to your favorite charity
or Christian organization.