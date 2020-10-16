1/1
Dianne M. Wetzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne M. Wetzel

Naples - Dianne M. Wetzel, 73, of Naples, Florida, passed away on October 8, 2020 and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Wetzel for 39 years. Dianne is survived by her brother, Bob Mazza and his wife Jennefer, her niece and Goddaughter Jessica Mazza, her nephew Matthew Mazza and his wife Alexandra, her Aunt Carol and Uncle Vincent Acquaviva, cousins, Danielle Smoothey and Vincent Acquaviva, and her companion Dana Case. She is predeceased by her parents Cameron and Margaret Mazza. Dianne was born in Irvington, NJ. She graduated from Frank Morrell High School. Shortly thereafter, Dianne began a long career with Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) in New Jersey. She spent over 30 years with the company before retiring and settling in Naples, FL with her husband, Lou. Dianne was very active at her church, Calvary Temple, in Wayne, New Jersey, frequently participating in plays for the holidays. She was a member of the Lake Valhalla Country Club in Montville, NJ for over ten years. Upon moving to Naples 11 years ago, Dianne became an active member of the Eagle Creek Golf and Country Club, where she was an excellent bocce player and social member. Aunt Dianne, as she was affectionately known to her niece and nephew and countless other friends and family, had a gregarious personality. She loved her friends and family, the beach, bocce, ping pong, the New York Yankees, her Beta fish, Reagan, and her late Lhasa Apso, Samantha. She will be missed by all that loved her, especially her niece and nephew whom she was especially close with and were the lights of her life. Services and burial will be private at the request of the family. Please feel free to make a donation in Dianne's name to your favorite charity or Christian organization. For online condolences visit www.Fullereast.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved