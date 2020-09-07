1/1
Dolores "Dolly" Blitch
Dolores "Dolly" Blitch

Naples - Dolores "Dolly" Blitch, 90, went home to be with her lord on September 6th 2020, in Naples, Fl. Dolly was born and raised in Tampa and graduated with honors from Hillsborough High School. She moved to Naples in 1952 with her husband and children.

She was married to Harry Blitch, who preceded her in death and is survived by her 3 children, Linda Diane Throesch, Douglas Blitch, and Randall Blitch, all residents of Naples.

Dolly was one of the founding members of the Naples Church of Christ in the 1950's and remained an active member for the rest of her life. She enjoyed playing tennis, southern cooking, and was an avid bridge player.

Dolly is also survived by 8 grand children and 11 great-grand children. She will be remembered by her family as a loving mother and grandmother. The family will have a private funeral service and burial will follow at a future date at the Naples Memorial Gardens Cemetery.




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
