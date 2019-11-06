|
Dolores May Wolven
Dolores May Wolven (nee Dafgard) passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, in Naples, Florida, and is united in Heaven with her Lord, our God, and beloved family members.
Dolores was born in Saugerties, NY on June 27, 1929, and lived for 80 years in Kingston, NY. She was devoted to her three 'boys' (sons: Kevin, Brian and Denis). Dolores loved life especially family, music, snow skiing, shelling and summers on Cape Cod. Dolores' beautiful soprano voice delighted family and friends with solos at Church and home.
She is survived by her sons: Kevin (Sallie) Williams, Marco Island, FL, Brian (Diane) Williams, Ballston Spa, NY, and Denis (Cheryl) Williams, East Dennis, MA, along with five beloved grandchildren: Lindsay (Matt) McKay, Ryan (Denise) Williams, Eric (Angela) Williams, Erin (Ian) Keddie, Marc Williams and seven beautiful great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Clarence Dafgard, and husbands, William H. Williams and Ronald C. Wolven.
The family expresses gratitude to the staff at Arden Courts and Avow for their dedication and tender care. Donations in Dolores' memory may be made to Avow or a . Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date in West Hurley, New York.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019