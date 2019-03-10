Don A. Salyer



Don Addison Salyer of Naples, FL passed away on March 2, 2019. Don was born in the heart of Appalachia in a log cabin in East Point, Kentucky on July 14, 1937. He is preceded in death by his



parents, Roy and Ora Lee



Salyer, and his brother Roy Joe. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Gwynva, and his daughters Laura (Shackelford) of Winter Park, FL, and Brenda Salyer of Charlotte, NC. He also leaves his grandchildren Kathryn Gryder (Matthew) of Wesley Chapel, FL, and Drew Shackelford (Victoria) of Valencia, CA. He and Gwynva are proud great-grandparents of Reilly (Gryder) 6, and Addison (Shackelford) 2, Don moved to Chicago to live with his aunt and uncle where he attended Lane Technical High School, an all-boys public school in the city. While there, he rowed on the crew team and also was a lifeguard on Chicago's public beaches. He earned a full, 4-year athletic scholarship to Rollins College, Winter Park, FL where he rowed on the Varsity 8 crew team. After graduating college, he started a lifelong career in the insurance industry. He progressed from a claims adjuster in Orlando, FL to a Vice President of Guy Carpenter and Company (the reinsurance arm of Marsh and McLennan Companies) in New York City. While at Guy Carpenter, he worked extensively with Lloyd's of London on behalf of his clients. While in the UK, he was privileged to escort many of his clients to Scotland's famed golf courses, among them St. Andrews, Muirfield and Gleneagles. Don and Gwen moved to Naples, FL in 2001, where he participated in two rewarding volunteer jobs. He helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, and also worked at the Collier County Courthouse as a mediator in small claims court. He was a "rock" to his family and a good friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed, but never



forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, 11145 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary