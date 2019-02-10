|
Don Wesley Chiverton
Naples, FL
Don Wesley Chiverton died at age 54 on December 8, 2018. He was predeceased by his parents Wesley and Patricia Chiverton, and is survived by his daughter Natasha, sisters Sherry and Darcy, and brother Larry.
Don graduated from Naples High School in 1982, attended Western State in Kalamazoo, MI., and pursued a career as a master woodworker. He lived in Ohio, Colorado and Florida and is remembered for his curiosity, extraordinary skills, and love of people and cats. Friends and family are invited to share memories on March 7th., during sunset 6:30-7:30, at the 6th Ave. N. beach access, Naples, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019