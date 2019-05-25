Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Donald Colby
Donald Fredrick Colby


Donald Fredrick Colby Obituary
Donald Fredrick Colby

Naples, FL

Donald Fredrick Colby, 89, of Naples FL died unexpectedly May 19, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Clark J.W. Colby and Thyra (Davidson) Colby. Don served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean conflict. He received a Bachelors of Science Degree and founder of Kosto Food Products where he retired as President. Don is survived by his wife, Susan Colby, four children: Terri Moore, Steve Colby, Scot Colby, Debra Zordan, a step-son Rob Nelson and 10 Grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the White Shrine of Jerusalem. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 25, 2019
