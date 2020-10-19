1/
Donald (Don) Fritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald (Don) Fritz

On October 2, 2020, Donald (Don) Fritz passed from this earth, only 7 days before his 87th birthday, he was the loving husband of Beverly (Cahill, Barr) Fritz for almost twenty years. Born October 9, 1933 in Jenners, PA, the son of the late Charles A. Fritz, and Margaret A. (Foreman) Fritz. He was a 1952 graduate of JBJ High School in Boswell, PA and attended the University of Maryland. Don was a Veteran of the United States Army serving his country during the Korean War as Specialist 2nd class Technician, receiving several service medals including; for National Defense, United Nations, Korean and Good Conduct. He retired to Naples, Florida in 1998 after forty-two years in the Machinist and Tool & Die Industry.

Mr. Fritz, was a satellite industry pioneer, he began doing satellite technology research in 1959, shortly after the Russian satellite Sputnik opened a new era of space exploration. He was instrumental in tracking telemetry and command systems of the world's first commercial satellite in a digital satellite communications company eventually became Hughes Network Systems. Mr. Fritz later rose to become Director of the company's Machine Shop division helping Hughes to become the world's leading provider of commercial satellite networks.

After NHS, Mr. Fritz worked for the COMSAT Corp. in 1964; his first job was working on the Early Bird project team with manufacturer, Hughes Aircraft Company. He soon transferred to COMAST Laboratories, where he was part of the development in a series of high-performance satellite modems and a number of patents in satellite communications applications.

In 1972, Mr. Fritz and a group of colleagues left COMSAT to form Digital Communications Corp, a company that specialized in building sophisticated digital communications systems utilizing both terrestrial and satellite technology. The company prospered and was acquired in 1978 by Microware Associates and became MA/COM Telecommunications, which was acquired by Hughes Electronics in October 1987, becoming Hughes Network Systems. Mr. Fritz was initially head of the Tool & Die Section of the satellite communications division. He was later involved in the new satellite technology, very small aperture terminals (VSAT), that eventually became the backbone of the private satellite network industry, connecting millions of retail establishments, hotels, gas stations, and other users. His role expanded to include responsibility for introduction of the GPS system for GMC.

Don's Lutheran faith extended to Grace Lutheran Church in Naples, FL where he served as an Usher and Elder for many years and to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ocala, FL where he served on the Call Committee and as an Usher. He was a well-traveled individual visiting several countries around the world.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Tammy (Mike) Schwartzbeck, their children, Tiffany (Bill) Nallo of Monrovia MD, Michael (Alicia) Schwartzbeck, great grandson Ryan Marshall Schwartzbeck of Boonsboro, MD and son, Donald J. Fritz of Rockville MD. He was also a beloved step-father to Ramona, James, and Robert Barr of Lynn, MA and is solely missed by his faithful dog, Sydney Jack.

From a family of seven children, he has one surviving brother, Richard of Riverview, FL and seven nieces and nephews, he was predeceased by five siblings; Robert, Charles, John, Ronald (twin) of PA, and one sister Evelyn Rice of Naples FL.

A memorial service will be held in November at the Zion Hoffman Lutheran Church in Boswell, PA, Vicar Regina Holiday, officiating. Interment by Hoffman Funeral Home will be in the Hoffman Cemetery across from the church. The family extends special thanks to the Staff at VITAS Hospice, Naples FL for the care and support given to Don during his final days.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 17, 2020
Don was the BEST always helpful and had a kind word for everyone. He would turn a bad day around by giving you advice or making a joke and that twinkle in his eye when he made a joke. We missed him so much when he left Hughes but I always looked forward to Maryland visits. A big crowd of us would meet for lunch at the local Eagles club and he'd share his fun Florida stories! Rest in Peace my friend. My deepest sympathy to his family, he will be missed by all.
Caroline Worrell
Coworker
October 17, 2020
Don was such a great guy. Worked with him at Ma/Com. Always so happy and full of life. Rest in peace. You'll be missed by all.
Dianne Rice
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Don was nice to a very young naive college graduate (Me) shortly before he retired at HNS.
Colette Wells
Coworker
October 16, 2020
I spent many of my summers at his rental place on Fenwick. I worked with him at Hughes where he used to make his "special" eggnog every Christmas. He was a special person, always making us laugh. That laughter was sorely missed when he left.
Deb Duke
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Don was a tremendous person He was a friend and colleague. I could always rely on Don for guidance and help whenever I needed it. He will be sorely missed by all at Hughes who knew him.
John McEwan
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved