Donald Gordon Brown
Naples, FL
Donald G. Brown, 90, of Naples passed away after a short illness on May 23, 2019. Don was born January 26, 1929 in Seymour, Indiana to Carlos and Gertrude Brown. He attended St. Ambrose Catholic School and Seymour High School, graduating with the Class of 1946. After a year spent serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1952, he entered Indiana University's business school where he earned a Bachelor's degree and a Master's in Business Administration degree, graduating magna cum laude in 1956. He also served Indiana University as a graduate assistant and was active in the Indiana University alumni association.
He began his career in the investment industry with the Northern Trust Bank in Chicago, Illinois. He later worked for Moody's Investor Services in Chicago, followed by the Millikin National Bank in Decatur, Illinois. Upon moving to Naples, Florida in 1980 he continued to work in the banking and investment industries until his retirement in 1994.
In 1958 he met Mary Ann Malloy and they were married in 1960. Mary Ann survives Don after nearly 60 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughters Maureen (Andy) Thomas and Julie (Marc) Danner, both of Naples, and granddaughters Caroline Thomas and Alyssa and Meghan Danner. In addition, he leaves both his sister, Betty Jo Brown Heubi, and his brother Bill, as well as his sisters and brothers-in-law, along with numerous nieces, nephews and their children. His parents and his brothers Jim and Bob preceded him in death.
Don was always proud of his Hoosier roots and his education from Indiana University. He was an avid reader, reading the local newspaper cover to cover every chance he could. He proudly served his parish, St. John the Evangelist, and several of the Catholic churches in the Naples area as a lector and choir participant. In his younger years, he enjoyed skiing and boating. He also enjoyed participating in plays with the Naples Players through the years and he was an antique car and stereo enthusiast.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Don on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Suncoast Chapter) located in Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 29, 2019