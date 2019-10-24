|
Donald H. Dunn
Naples - Don Dunn passed away on October 19, 2019 after an ongoing battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). He was born on November 24, 1929 in Detroit, MI and raised in St. Louis, MO. Don graduated from the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia and moved to New York, NY. There he became the editor of "Television Age" magazine. He later joined "Business Week" magazine where he was an editor for 25 years, first covering the media business and then writing the weekly Personal Business column. Don authored two books: "The Making of No, No Nanette" and "Ponzi, the Boston Swindler" and also ghost-wrote several other books. After retiring, he spent 3 years in Zimbabwe, where his wife Kerstin Trone worked for the United Nations. There, Don found a good outlet for his lifelong passion: magic, by performing at numerous children's parties. He moved to Naples in 2009 where he continued to pursue his interest in magic by volunteering his time at a local magic shop. Another passion of Don's was musical theater. He was also an active member of the Democratic party. Don was known for his kindness, dry wit and wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and proud father, and was loved by many friends, near and far. Don is survived by his wife Kerstin, his children Christopher (Pamela), Paul, Elena (Joseph), and Carrie (Louis) and his 5 grandchildren. His children are from his first marriage to Floracita Weller which ended in divorce. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NY Public Library via the link http://donate.nypl.org/DonHDunn. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 3pm at the Arlington of Naples. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019