Donald J. Greive
Naples, FL
Donald J. Greive, age 87, passed away on Friday, March 15th, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on
February 17, 1932 to
Bernard and Elizabeth Greive. He attended St. Xavier High School and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton in 1954. He married Marilyn Johnson on May 11, 1957. Together they had 4 children. Donald had a career as a sales manager selling pneumatic tools to
factories. He spent much of his life in Ohio prior to retiring in Naples, Florida. He was a devoted husband and father. He was a kind and friendly person to everyone he met. He is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn; sons Mike and John; daughters Patricia and Lisa; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass Tuesday March 19, 2019 1pm at Saint Agnes Catholic Church 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road Naples, Fl. 34120 Burial Palm Royale Cemetery 6780 Vanderbilt Breach Road Naples, Fl.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019