Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
ST. MARY'S VISITATION PARISH
1260 Church St.
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church Street
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Donald J. Kastenholz

Naples, FL

Of Brookfield, WI and 49-year resident of Elm Grove, WI died March 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at age 85. He was born Oct. 24, 1933 the son of Richard and Isabelle (nee Schmidt). He married Joan (nee Hagen) on July 9, 1955; she preceded him in death Sept. 12, 2015. Don started his successful financial industry career in 1955, retiring from Security Bank as Vice President. In 1994 he was named

Outstanding Associate Member by the Metropolitan

Builders Association where he served as associate

advisory board chairman and board of director associate. Don enjoyed vacationing at the family's lake home on Pike Lake in WI and wintering at his Naples, FL home. Loving father of Mark (Jean), Mary Beth (Thomas) Walsh, David (Anne) and Greg. Cherished grandfather of Jason (Megan), Jennifer, Sheila Walsh, Noreen Walsh, Nicole, John "Jack" Walsh, Maura Walsh, Abby, Cara Walsh and Bobby and great-grandfather of Isabelle. Dear brother of Joan (Larry) Slamann. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Services in Wisconsin will be held March 22nd and a celebration of life will be held in Naples for close friends and family. Memorials are appreciated to Marquette University High School online at https://www.muhs.edu/support-muhs/give-now or mailed to Development Office, Marquette University High School, 3401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208 (indicate Don Kastenholz Memorial in memo). For further information, please call the

Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.co
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
