Donald J. O'Brien
Naples - Donald J. O'Brien,90, passed away on July 7th, 2019 with his devoted wife, Marge, by his side. He was born in Newark, NJ to John O'Brien and Margaret Shaffery on November 29th, 1928. He graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School in South Orange and Newark College of Engineering. He enlisted in the Army shortly before World War II ended. He became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 52 (now local 164) of Essex County, NJ. He served as electrical superintendent for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants while working for United Engineers and Constructors throughout the country.
Don and Marge retired to Naples, Florida where they embarked on the adventures of a lifetime travelling and cruising the world. They had a special place in their hearts for St Maarten and Las Vegas.
He was an avid sports fan and a devotee of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He was a lifelong Dodgers fan and when young attended games at Ebbets Field.
He is preceded in death by his younger sister, Patricia Newcomb, of California.
He sadly leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Marge, his children, Catherine O'Brien (John) of Jacksonville FL, Jack O'Brien (Jodi) of Bayville NJ, Susan O'Brien (Jeff) of Deerfield Beach FL, many pussy cats over the years, as well as nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Chase of Naples for their outstanding care over the last 3 years as well as Dr Daniel Kaplan and the caring staff of VITAS Hospice.
A funeral mass in his honor will be conducted by family friend, Father Thomas Glackin, at St Agnes Catholic Chapel, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL on July 26th at 11:00 am. A reception to celebrate Don's life will be held following the service at L'Osteria, 3150 Village Walk Circle, located in Village Walk.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so, may make donations in his name to the Naples Humane Society, 370 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34104 or Camp Many Paws 2348 Sunset Ave Naples, FL 34112 or the .
Published in Naples Daily News from July 21 to July 24, 2019