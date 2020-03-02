|
|
Donald J. Perrella
Naples - Donald J. Perrella, aged 91, of Naples, FL, died peacefully on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Sarah for 52 years, proud father of Patrick, and Eileen McClung (Shane), and loving grandfather to Treasa and Trisha McClung; brother to Patricia Monahan, and uncle to his nieces and God-daughters, Carolyn Jiser, Valerie Monahan, and Pam Carpenter; son of the late Patrick and Kathleen Perrella.
Donald grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, attending St. Michael's High School, studying chemistry at St. John's University (where he was editor of the campus newspaper), and received his J.D. from New York Law School. He was admitted to the New York and New Jersey Bars, and to practice law in the Federal Courts of the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York State, the United States Supreme Court, the United States Tax Court, the United States Court of Claims and the United States Court of Customs and Patent Appeals.
After a brief time in private practice, he pursued his life-long love of science by becoming a patent attorney and spending the majority of his career working on medicines at Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck, which brought the family to their home in West Windsor, New Jersey.
Donald's Roman Catholic faith was the bedrock of his life and he visited Rome for every Holy Year during his lifetime, as well as the Marian Shrines at Knock (Ireland), Lourdes (France), Medjugorje (Bosnia), Fatima (Portugal), Garabandal (Spain), and Guadaloupe (Mexico). In 2000, he received his Master of Arts with a major in Pastoral Theology from Barry University. A life-long Republican, Donald previously served as President of the Shore Road Young Republican Club in New York. He was dedicated to and supportive of pro-life causes and organizations for the past 50 years. Genealogy was a favorite hobby, and he spent countless hours tracing the ancestry of the Morris and Perrella families, eventually reconnecting with the Italian and Venezuelan branches of the Perrella's and visiting his father's hometown of Ferrazzano in Italy.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church (main sanctuary), 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road Ext., Naples. Inurnment will be private.
Contributions may be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association online or at PO Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020