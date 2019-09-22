|
Donald L. Allebach
Naples, Florida - Donald L. Allebach 86, of Naples, FL died Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House. Donald was born February 11, 1933 in Skippack, PA a son of the late Forrest and Margaret (Lee) Allebach. He had been a resident of Naples and Bonita Springs, FL since 1993 coming from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
After high school he attended Ursinus College in Philadelphia class of 1955. He was an exceptional athlete and played baseball while in college. He was a starting pitcher and first baseman. Donald was very thin throughout his life and while at Ursinus College he was known as the "Splendid Splinter". He was also a member of Delta Phi Sigma fraternity.
After college, Don, as known as "Donzie," began his career in sales with the Scott Paper Company, moving on to Ethicon Medical, and eventually joining the sales team at Richards Medical. At the age of 55, he became one of the original Subway franchisee's in the State of Iowa. He would open numerous locations including the first in Cedar Rapids, IA and Marion, IA. He would sell his stores to his sons and retire to Bonita Springs in 1993.
He was a former president of the Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, IA and a 20-year member of the Bonita Bay Club in Bonita Springs, FL.
He was an avid golfer, had a passion for fishing, loved telling jokes, but most of all, his family was very important to him.
He is survived by his two sons, Richard L. Allebach (Bobbi) of Cedar Rapids, IA and Michael A. Allebach (BaBette Dolan) of Cedar Rapids, IA; 4 grandchildren, Kristen Allebach (Chad) Johnson, Eric Allebach, Michele Allebach and Heather Allebach and 3 great grandchildren. Don is also survived by his extended family of 6 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Allebach will be held privately by his family.
His family would like to thank the Care Team at the Bentley Village Care Center and the staff and nurses on the north wing at Avow Hospice for their love and care of Don during his final journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Don may be made to the ALS Foundation. Don became a supporter of the ALS Foundation after his beloved wife, Barbara A. Allebach died in 2007 from complications of ALS.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019