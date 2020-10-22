Donald Mertz

Donald MertzNaples - Donald J. Mertz, born in Milwaukee, WI on Dec. 17, 1924 peacefully passed away at the Francis Georgeson Hospice House at Avow in Naples, FL on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 95.Donald was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Naples, FL where he resided. Donald spent his retired years enjoying the beautiful Florida weather on his boat and enjoying the many visits of family and good friends. More recently, Don resided at Moorings Park - Oakstone, in Naples, FL. The family is ever so grateful to all of the staff of the Oakstone for their love, compassion and care of Donald while he was there.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Audrey A. Mertz on Dec. 14, 2010; son, Matthew R. Mertz (Dec. 6, 2010); parents Raymond J. and Estelle Mertz; sister, Mary J. (Daniel J.) Murphy; brother, Thomas (Betty) Mertz.Donald graduated from Marquette University in 1947 with a B.S. Mechanical Engineering degree. Never working a day as an engineer, Don started selling Life Insurance for Mutual of New York (MONY). Don eventually became General Manager of MONY's largest agency in Chicago, IL. During this time and well into his retirement he enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Michigan.Donald was a supportive loving father to sons, Matthew R. Mertz (dec. 2010); Mark D. (Susan) Mertz of Bensenville, IL; Michael D. (Lynn) Mertz of Muskego, WI; daughters, Mary A. (William) Shaffer of Dublin, OH; Margaret C. (Thomas) Rurik of Lisle, IL; and six grandchildren, Christy M. (Justin) Petersen of Powell, OH; Lauren A. (Nicholas) Catanzarite of Strongsville, OH; Justin M. (Katie) Mertz of Milwaukee, WI; Jillian A. Mertz of Milwaukee, WI; Brandon Rurik of Nederland, CO; Blake Rurik of Lisle, IL; nine great grandchildren; Alexa, Mia, Rocco and Allie Catanzarite; Charlotte, Carson and Cooper Petersen; Zoë and Thea Mertz. Also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Gwen) Mertz of Lodi, CA.A memorial mass will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 985 3rd St. S., Naples, FL 34102.In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and may be made to:Marquette UniversityDonald J. and Audrey A. Mertz Scholarship FundP.O. Box 7013Carol Stream, IL 60197-7013