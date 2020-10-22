1/
Donald Mertz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Mertz

Naples - Donald J. Mertz, born in Milwaukee, WI on Dec. 17, 1924 peacefully passed away at the Francis Georgeson Hospice House at Avow in Naples, FL on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 95.

Donald was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Naples, FL where he resided. Donald spent his retired years enjoying the beautiful Florida weather on his boat and enjoying the many visits of family and good friends. More recently, Don resided at Moorings Park - Oakstone, in Naples, FL. The family is ever so grateful to all of the staff of the Oakstone for their love, compassion and care of Donald while he was there.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Audrey A. Mertz on Dec. 14, 2010; son, Matthew R. Mertz (Dec. 6, 2010); parents Raymond J. and Estelle Mertz; sister, Mary J. (Daniel J.) Murphy; brother, Thomas (Betty) Mertz.

Donald graduated from Marquette University in 1947 with a B.S. Mechanical Engineering degree. Never working a day as an engineer, Don started selling Life Insurance for Mutual of New York (MONY). Don eventually became General Manager of MONY's largest agency in Chicago, IL. During this time and well into his retirement he enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Michigan.

Donald was a supportive loving father to sons, Matthew R. Mertz (dec. 2010); Mark D. (Susan) Mertz of Bensenville, IL; Michael D. (Lynn) Mertz of Muskego, WI; daughters, Mary A. (William) Shaffer of Dublin, OH; Margaret C. (Thomas) Rurik of Lisle, IL; and six grandchildren, Christy M. (Justin) Petersen of Powell, OH; Lauren A. (Nicholas) Catanzarite of Strongsville, OH; Justin M. (Katie) Mertz of Milwaukee, WI; Jillian A. Mertz of Milwaukee, WI; Brandon Rurik of Nederland, CO; Blake Rurik of Lisle, IL; nine great grandchildren; Alexa, Mia, Rocco and Allie Catanzarite; Charlotte, Carson and Cooper Petersen; Zoë and Thea Mertz. Also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Gwen) Mertz of Lodi, CA.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 985 3rd St. S., Naples, FL 34102.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and may be made to:

Marquette University

Donald J. and Audrey A. Mertz Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 7013

Carol Stream, IL 60197-7013






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved