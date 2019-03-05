Donald N. Mills



Naples, FL



Donald N. Mills, 86, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 peacefully at home after a period of declining health. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Constance M. (Stevens) Mills. Born and raised in Boston, he was the son of Tena (Brenton) and Edward Mills. A veteran of the US Army, he served his country in the Korean war. Don owned and



operated 3D Metal Fabrication in Franklin, MA, where he and his



family lived for many years. Don was known for his kindness,



generosity & great sense of humor; always having a joke to tell. He was a fan of Frank Sinatra and enjoyed the early years of his retirement on Cape Cod, later moving to the warm sunshine of Naples, FL. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four daughters Kathleen P. Berry and her husband Lee of St. Louis, MO, Terry M. Becker and her husband Greg of Mansfield, MA, Nancy M. Cohen and her husband Matt of Los Angeles, CA and Kelly M. Kelley and her husband Stephen of Middleboro, MA. He was the



brother of the late Muriel, Esther, Zilpha, Beryl and



Constance. He is also survived by his four beloved grandchildren; Sean Berry and his wife Carmen,



Alexandra Becker, Samantha Becker and Jacqueline Cohen and many special nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10 a.m. at St.



Williams Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples,



FL 34108, followed by a reception in the Church Hall. He will be laid to final rest at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne, MA with services to be held later this year. Donations in Don's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.