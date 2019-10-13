Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Pfaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Pfaff


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Pfaff Obituary
Donald Pfaff

Naples - Donald Louis Pfaff, 90 of Naples passed away on October 4, 2019. Donald was born in Corning, Ohio but grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army Air Force and U.S. Air Force retiring as a Master Sergeant. He served in Okinawa and Spain earning the Army Commendation and Air Force Commendation Medals. After retirement he attended Columbus Business University.

Before moving to Naples in 1980 he was the Controller of United Commercial Travelers and in Naples was Business Manager of Geary Interiors. He is an Emeritus Life Member of the Institute of Management Accountants.

Donald is survived by his son William (Debra) Pfaff, grandson's William and Timothy, and his great granddaughter Elizabeth Rose. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beatrice Eilene and his daughter Donna Louisa.

Donald's interment will be in Corning, Ohio. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
Download Now