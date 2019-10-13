|
Donald Pfaff
Naples - Donald Louis Pfaff, 90 of Naples passed away on October 4, 2019. Donald was born in Corning, Ohio but grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army Air Force and U.S. Air Force retiring as a Master Sergeant. He served in Okinawa and Spain earning the Army Commendation and Air Force Commendation Medals. After retirement he attended Columbus Business University.
Before moving to Naples in 1980 he was the Controller of United Commercial Travelers and in Naples was Business Manager of Geary Interiors. He is an Emeritus Life Member of the Institute of Management Accountants.
Donald is survived by his son William (Debra) Pfaff, grandson's William and Timothy, and his great granddaughter Elizabeth Rose. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beatrice Eilene and his daughter Donna Louisa.
Donald's interment will be in Corning, Ohio. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019