|
|
Donald "Don" Tallon
Naples - Donald Tallon,95, passed away Friday March 6. He lived his life on his own terms.
He was an engineer for the New Jersey Garden State Parkway. He retired to Naples in 1986.
He was a decorated World War II combat veteran and POW. He worked with and advocated for veterans in his retirement. As the years advanced, he continued to be a strong advocate, at the same time, to his delight, the veteran community acknowledged and embraced his efforts and his military service.
He was predeceased by Harriet Wilson, his partner of 50 years. He is survived by many Tallon and Wilson nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grand nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Collier County Honor Flight, P.O Box 8001 Naples, Florida 34101 or take a soldier fishing 3575 19th avenue SW Naples, Fl. 34117
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020