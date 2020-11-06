1/1
Donna Elaine Turturro
1949 - 2020
Donna Elaine Turturro

Bonita Springs - Donna Elaine Turturro, 71, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice after a long battle with cancer. Formerly of Bucks County, PA, she had been a winter resident of Bonita Springs for the past 20 years before recently making it her permanent home.

She was born August 29, 1949 in Morgantown, WV a daughter of the late George and Lorrine (Groves) Pritt.

Donna was a lover of animals, orchids, horseback riding, dancing and holiday decorating. She was active in Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity and the Everglades Wonder Gardens.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 51 years, Augie Turturro whom she met at WVU in 1968; loving children, Michael (Lisa) Turturro of Buckingham, PA, Kenneth (Kimberly) Turturro of Warrington, PA, Julia (Meg) Mocarsky of Macungie, PA; sister, Martha Ann Ross of Elkins, WV; and 8 cherished grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Doylestown, PA on December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned Since 1978.






Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
