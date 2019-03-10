|
Donna Lee Newman
Estero, FL
Donna Lee (Herdtner)
Newman 90, of Bonita Springs FL., formerly of Fairview Park Ohio died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Born October 5, 1928 in Bay Village Ohio, she is predeceased by her parents, Madge (Knowles) and Henry
Herdtner, her late husband of 60 yrs., Richard G. Newman Sr., her beloved son Robert J. Newman, and her sister
Madelon (Herdtner) Wood.
Donna attributed her long and blessed life to her love of family, friends, and service to her community. After her retirement from Fairview Park High School in 1992 (22 yrs.) she found joy and fulfillment as a volunteer at her local
hospitals and churches. Served as a Stevens Minister,
Rockport Methodist Church, Rocky River Ohio, and
President of the Sandpipers Women's Club, Bonita Springs FL.
She is survived by her Son, Richard G. Newman Jr., daughter-in-law, Dawn F. (O'Grady) Newman, daughter, Janet L. (Newman) Rodier, son-in-law, Claude Rodier, Granddaughter, Lauren A. Newman, and her loving grand-dog, Gracie as well has her 3 nieces; Cheryl (Wood) Ross, Susan (Wood) Paz, Marsha Wood and 2 nephews; David and Gary Wood.
Donna requested a private memorial service. The family would like to thank everyone that cared for our sweet Donna these last months of her life and to know that we find
comfort in knowing she is now reunited with the loves of her life, her husband Dick and son Robert.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Hospice, checks can be mailed to Hope Health Center, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers FL 33908.
Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019