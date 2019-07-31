|
Donna Lee Schwab
Naples, Florida - Donna Lee Schwab, 87, of Naples, FL, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. Formerly of New Philadelphia, OH, she had been a Naples resident since 1986. She was born November 6, 1931 in Dover, OH.
She was a member of the Naples Yacht Club, Royal Poinciana Club and the Naples Philharmonic (now Artis Naples).
Mrs. Schwab is survived by her loving son, David A. (Sherri) Schwab of Ft. Myers, FL; and her grandsons, Adam and Johann Schwab.
She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas in 1958.
Her beloved husband of 67 years, Jerry survived her but passed away on July 28, 2019.
A funeral service for both Donna and Jerry will take place Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 31, 2019