Naples - (Nee Meyer) Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Loving wife of Jerome "Mike" Gebhard. Mother of Cindy, John and Patty. Grandma of John Michael Jr., William, Grace, Elizabeth and Jared.

Donna was born on April 5, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI. to Arthur and Francis Meyer. On February 7, 1959, she married Jerome "Mike" Gebhard. They raised three children, Cindy, John and Patty. The couple were lifelong companions who met in grade school and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past February.

Donna, the founder of Lake Country Racquet & Athletic Club was an accomplished shooter, tennis player and golfer.

Donna was a lionheart, her lively and quick-witted nature influenced every room while her zeal for life and strong spirit made her effortlessly adored by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Today, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, 995 Silver Lake Street, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Donna will be laid to rest at Saint Charles Cemetery in Hartland, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice, where Donna spent her final days surrounded by family and friends, are appreciated.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
