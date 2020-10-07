1/
Donna M. Reardon
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Reardon

Georgetown - Donna Mae Elwood Reardon, 89, widow of George Henry Reardon, formerly of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her son's home in Georgetown.

Born on June 27, 1931, in Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Donald Elwood and the late Helen Elwood. Mrs. Reardon enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time on the water. She had a dry wit and many one liners that will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed by her entire family.

Survivors include five children, Larry Reardon (Linda) of Naples, FL, Tommy Reardon (Sherrie) of Naples, FL, Shawn Reardon (Cindy) of Georgetown, Kevin Reardon (Karen) of Bonita Springs, FL and Marianne Kureth (Lynn) of Naples, FL; eight grandchildren, Dane Reardon of Naples, FL, Cole Reardon (Caroline) of Jacksonville, FL, Kristi Stephens (Ranny) of Georgetown, Alison Giesler (Neil) of Georgetown, Tara Reardon-Repphun (Eric) of Ft. Myers, FL, Kevin Reardon, Jr. (Allison) of Ft. Myers, FL, Zachary Kureth of Naples, FL and Amanda Kureth of Tampa, FL; and five great granddaughters, Anna Rose Stephens, Ruby Stephens, Quinn Giesler, Meyer Giesler and Kiara Repphun.

She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Scott Reardon; and one brother, Thomas Elwood.

A funeral mass will be held at 3 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church with Father Michel Bineen Mukad officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Shawn and Cindy Reardon.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 391 Seaboard St. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Hazel Sargent, Amedisys Hospice, Katherine Morris, Katey Felts and Marguerite Oliver for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Reardon.

Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com

Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
the home of Shawn and Cindy Reardon
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
St. Mary, Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridgeway Funeral Home LLC
2918 Highmarket St
Georgetown, SC 29440
(843) 485-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridgeway Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved