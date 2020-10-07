Donna M. Reardon
Georgetown - Donna Mae Elwood Reardon, 89, widow of George Henry Reardon, formerly of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her son's home in Georgetown.
Born on June 27, 1931, in Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Donald Elwood and the late Helen Elwood. Mrs. Reardon enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time on the water. She had a dry wit and many one liners that will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed by her entire family.
Survivors include five children, Larry Reardon (Linda) of Naples, FL, Tommy Reardon (Sherrie) of Naples, FL, Shawn Reardon (Cindy) of Georgetown, Kevin Reardon (Karen) of Bonita Springs, FL and Marianne Kureth (Lynn) of Naples, FL; eight grandchildren, Dane Reardon of Naples, FL, Cole Reardon (Caroline) of Jacksonville, FL, Kristi Stephens (Ranny) of Georgetown, Alison Giesler (Neil) of Georgetown, Tara Reardon-Repphun (Eric) of Ft. Myers, FL, Kevin Reardon, Jr. (Allison) of Ft. Myers, FL, Zachary Kureth of Naples, FL and Amanda Kureth of Tampa, FL; and five great granddaughters, Anna Rose Stephens, Ruby Stephens, Quinn Giesler, Meyer Giesler and Kiara Repphun.
She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Scott Reardon; and one brother, Thomas Elwood.
A funeral mass will be held at 3 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church with Father Michel Bineen Mukad officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Shawn and Cindy Reardon.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 391 Seaboard St. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Hazel Sargent, Amedisys Hospice, Katherine Morris, Katey Felts and Marguerite Oliver for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Reardon.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242