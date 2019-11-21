Services
Macon Funeral Home
261 Iotla St
Franklin, NC 28734
(828) 524-5540
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
66 Harrison Avenue
Franklin, NC
Franklin, NC - Donna Nickel, 65, of Franklin, NC, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ft. Myers, FL, she was the daughter of the late Gene and Wanda Johnson. Donna was co-founder of "The Walk" skateboard ministry and was a strong witness of her faith in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, sewing, and making wreaths and flower arrangements. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and "Mom" in spirit to countless others. She worked for Macon County Schools at East Franklin Elementary as a library technology assistant.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Douglas Nickel; her daughter Jennifer Nickel Phillips (Zach); her son Johnathan Nickel (Catharina); her grand-daughter and "sunshine" Willow Mae Phillips ("I got you SheiShei"), and her sisters Suzanne Keen and Marla Rochelle. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Gene and Wanda Johnson, and her brothers Eugene "Jim" Johnson and Terry Johnson.

A Celebration of Life is planned for December 7th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Avenue, in Franklin, NC. A time of sharing and fellowship will follow.

In memory of Donna, and in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Donna Nickel Memorial Scholarship at Western Carolina University, One University Way, 201 H. F. Robinson Building, Cullowhee, NC 28723 (make checks payable to "WCU Foundation" and in the memo line write "Donna Nickel Memorial Scholarship").

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
