Donnie Brooks
Naples - Donnie L Brooks, 74, went home to Heaven on the evening of October 1, 2019 at his home in Naples.
Brooks was born September 17, 1945, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to Amon and Dulanna Brooks. He was the oldest of 11 children.
Brooks worked as a cook at his parents Mexican restaurant, where he was nicknamed "TACO DON" The name stuck for the remainder of his life. His best friend simply called him TACO.
Brooks joined the military when he was 17. He served four years in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne.
Throughout his life he had many different careers, Brooks worked as a tow truck driver, used car salesmen, lawn maintenance, poolhall owner, maintenance worker.
Brooks shared his life with his wife (Burrito) Bonnie, whom he married in 1980 in Goodland, Fl.
Their favorite times were spent on their swing in the backyard, talking and laughing.
TACO was a character. People either loved him or they didn't.
TACO did not mince words and took pride in his straight talk, always telling things as they were.
His sometimes gruff disposition, long hair and beard was however tempered by his generous heart
TACO loved to tell stories and was revered by those who knew him; both children and adults.
TACO made a business of buying and selling the contents of abandoned storage units.
He enjoyed spending time with other Veterans, at their hangout at Homer Helter's Military Mall and Antiques.
TACO turned his life over to Christ on July 3, 1988. Worked for First Baptist Church of Naples for almost 20 years.
The last words TACO wrote were: "Change of Power does not Change you it Unmasks you."
Brooks is survived by his widow Bonnie: sons Kevin and Angel; siblings Kenny, James, Janet, Pam, Hilda, Kathy, Roxie, Bruce and Marsha; and many friends.
He asked that his remains be donated to scientific research.
A memorial service will be held at the FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH at 4501 Goodlette Frank Rd. 2pm Saturday, October 19th.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019