Doris (Schumacher) Couglin
Naples - Doris (Schumacher) Couglin, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Coughlin & husband Thomas McEvilly of Holden, MA; son, Michael Coughlin of Wellesley, MA; grandsons, Max McEvilly and Michael Paul Turvo; her sister Carol Copeland, and her canine companion Tallulah. She is pre-deceased by husbands Paul Coughlin and William Lamb, her grandson Griffin McEvilly, and siblings Gertrude Andrews, Henry, Norman, and Charles Schumacher, Jr.
Daughter of the late Charles & Annie (Dyment) Schumacher, Doris graduated from the Lancaster, MA High School as a member of the women's basketball team and cheerleading squad. In addition to raising her family, she spent her professional career in a variety of managerial positions, notably with IBM, K-Mart, Westborough Toyota, and Dunn & Company. Doris was actively involved in numerous civic organizations through her membership with the Exchange Club, Turn Verein, and Red Hat Society. Doris was always on the move, whether enjoying time in her garden, entertaining friends and family, or spending sunny days by the pool or beach. She was a fixture at weekly card games and enjoyed playing Rummikub and bingo. Her easy-going, fun loving personality endeared her to the many friendships that blessed her in this life and her memory will forever live on in the hearts of all who loved her. Future funeral service announcements will be made under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020