Doris "Frances" Doll
Naples, FL
Doris "Frances" Doll passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Frances was born in
Lynchburg TN to Ada
Charlotte Owens and Benjamin
Lafayette Hinkle. She was one of seven children.
Frances was a nurse at Naples
Community Hospital from 1969 until her retirement in 1999. Along with Dr. Joseph Spano, she helped start the Endoscopy department at NCH. In later years she worked in triage in the emergency room, where she was well known for greeting and comforting patients and their families in her sweet, southern way.
In her early years Frances and her husband marched for civil rights, belonged to the NAACP, and held meetings in their home. Also a champion for the disadvantaged and underprivileged, in retirement she directed her efforts by feeding and clothing the homeless in Naples.
Frances was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, George Doll. She is survived by her four daughters, Susan (Richard) Vallee; Frances Doll; Georgie (Bill Fisher) Doll; and Ruth (Richard) Norman; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She will be dearly missed by family and friends and forever in our hearts.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019