|
|
Doris M. Laturno
Naples - Doris M. LaTurno (Beaumont) 83, died in Naples, FL on February 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Peter LaTurno. She grew up in a large family of 10 sisters and 3 brothers. She lived in Suffolk County, NY until relocating with her husband to Florida in 2016. Doris is survived by her sons Walter Chad Beaumont and Gary Roy Beaumont, 4 grand children and 6 great grandchildren. Their remains will be put to rest at LI National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Cremation was entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019