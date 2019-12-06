|
|
Dorothea "Babs" Keane
Naples - Dorothea "Babs" Keane 58 of Naples Florida was called to heaven November 29, 2019.
Dorothea was born in Jamaica to Father John P. Keane and Mother Carmel Abrahams Turner on November 30, 1960.
Dorothea's joy was her family and her grandchildren Leah and Luke. She was a faithful and hard worker and put her all into everything that she did. She was straight forward, stern yet kind hearted and helped anyone who needed it. She loved a good joke and desserts and celebrating life with her family.
Dorothea is survived by her Father, Daughter, Son in law, Grandchildren, Brothers, Sisters, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and extended family and and a host of close friends who were more like family.
Thanksgiving service for Dorothea will be held Saturday December 14th, 2019 at North Naples Church 6000 Goodlette Frank Rd Naples 34109 @ 11:30am Interim Lake Trafford Memorial Park.
No Flowers. Gifts can be made to Cancer Alliance of Naples 3384 woods Edge Cir #102 Bonita Springs, FL 34134 2396434673
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019