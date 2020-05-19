|
Dorothy Ann Helfrich
Naples, FL - Dorothy Ann (nee Kanaracus) Helfrich died May 17, 2020 at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. Born March 22, 1944 in Peabody, MA to Christopher and Bertha (nee Borowski) Kanaracus, she was a lifelong homemaker. She married Jeffrey T. Helfrich on March 23, 1996 at the Mariners Chapel at the U. S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY. During their time together they lived in Texas (twice), Rhode Island, Virginia (three times) and Florida (three times) during Jeff's naval and federal government service. She was well known for her baking skills, especially when it came to Greek pastries and desserts.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, daughter Robin Johnson and son Brian Colella and his wife Maureen, grandchildren Holli Rea, Christopher and Brian Thompson, Taylor and Jacob Colella, and Joseph Johnson; great-grandchildren Mason, Ethan and Emma Rea, and Ellie Deere; her sister and brother-in-law Agnes and James Cronin and nieces Laureen, Linda, Lisa and Leslie, as well as many friends in Massachusetts, particularly Patricia Newman and Donna and Paul Kelly.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Inurnment will be with her parents at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Salem, MA. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 19 to May 21, 2020