Dorothy Bayus
naples, FL
BAYUS, DOROTHY J., 92, of Naples, Florida,
formerly of Sarasota, Florida, Flint, Michigan and Grindstone,
Pennsylvania ended her earthly journey peacefully on March 26, 2019 after having suffered many years with dementia, her family by her side. Predeceased is her husband, Ernest Bayus. Surviving are her children; son, Michael Bayus and his wife, Robin; son, Christopher Bayus and his wife,
Gretchen; and her daughter, Lisa Gast and her husband, John. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Richard Bayus and Megan Gast and a great-grandson, Preston Bayus.
Services will be private with internment in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dorothy Bayus to the Barrington Terrace Holiday Fund, 5175 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida 34113. Dorothy's entire family is grateful to all the staff at Barrington Terrace of Naples for the loving and compassionate care given to Dorothy for so many years.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019