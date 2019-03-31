Services
Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
For more information about
Dorothy Bayus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bayus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bayus


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Bayus Obituary
Dorothy Bayus

naples, FL

BAYUS, DOROTHY J., 92, of Naples, Florida,

formerly of Sarasota, Florida, Flint, Michigan and Grindstone,

Pennsylvania ended her earthly journey peacefully on March 26, 2019 after having suffered many years with dementia, her family by her side. Predeceased is her husband, Ernest Bayus. Surviving are her children; son, Michael Bayus and his wife, Robin; son, Christopher Bayus and his wife,

Gretchen; and her daughter, Lisa Gast and her husband, John. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Richard Bayus and Megan Gast and a great-grandson, Preston Bayus.

Services will be private with internment in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dorothy Bayus to the Barrington Terrace Holiday Fund, 5175 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida 34113. Dorothy's entire family is grateful to all the staff at Barrington Terrace of Naples for the loving and compassionate care given to Dorothy for so many years.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now