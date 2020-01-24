Services
Dorothy E. Palmer


1920 - 2020
Dorothy E. Palmer Obituary
Dorothy E. Palmer

Naples - Dorothy "Debbie" Ellen Palmer, age 99, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Moorings Park Nursing Home in Naples, Florida, surrounded by her family. She was born February 27, 1920 in Manila, Philippines to Harry and Astrid (Tengelsen) Bauer. She was a graduate of Wellesley College, earning her Bachelor's degree in 1942. On June 7, 1942 Debbie was married to Robert "Bob" Palmer at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Debbie and Bob were blessed with four children and raised them in Lake Forest, Illinois. The family environment was enriched through their devotion to education, their affinity for nurturing plants and flowers, and family hobbies that included raising sheep, horses and bees.

Debbie was a member of the Presbyterian Church and a parishioner in Lake Forest, Illinois; Chatham, Massachusetts; and Naples, Florida. She had wide and varied talents, including flower arranging and making and furnishing beautiful dollhouses, including one still on display to enjoy at the Chatham Public Library on Cape Cod. Debbie and Bob enjoyed traveling the world together, returning with ideas to develop her herb garden and expand her miniature collection. Debbie and her husband were instrumental in the formation and early mission of the Naples Botanical Gardens. Debbie served as the Program Chairman for the Gardens from 1994-1999.

Debbie is survived by her sons L. Guy Palmer and Ford Holmes Palmer, her daughter Robin Alison Palmer, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Richard Bauer, her husband, and her son James Frederick Palmer.

Private memorial services will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
